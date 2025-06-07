The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,667,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.