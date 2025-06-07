Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

