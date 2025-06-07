VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SMH stock opened at $252.73 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

