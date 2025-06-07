AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.40. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

