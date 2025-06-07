Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GGM Financials LLC

GGM Financials LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of GGM Financials LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

