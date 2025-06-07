Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $267.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

