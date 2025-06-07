LPF Advisors LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LPF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 10.7% of LPF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.88.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

