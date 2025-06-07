ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $141,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $1,030.70 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $919.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

