Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 1,026 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 11.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $40,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

