Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 172 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.3%

PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.