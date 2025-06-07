Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 196,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,767,000 after buying an additional 783,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This trade represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

