Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $557.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

