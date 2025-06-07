Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

