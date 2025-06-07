First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Danaher were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1%

DHR opened at $196.13 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

