First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 55 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% in the first quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $770.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $770.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

