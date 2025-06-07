Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 6th

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services. This category includes seed and fertilizer manufacturers, farm-equipment makers, commodity trading firms, and food processors. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to crop yields, commodity price swings, weather conditions, and global food?demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $12.38 on Friday, hitting $523.13. The company had a trading volume of 855,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,975. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.12. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.60. The company had a trading volume of 806,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,742. Chubb has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.79 and a 200 day moving average of $281.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average is $150.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.73. 488,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.80. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 8,911,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,471,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

