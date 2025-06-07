Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Rachna Khosla Sells 1,500 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $290.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average of $285.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

