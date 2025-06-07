Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

