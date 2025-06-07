Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

