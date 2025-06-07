Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VTV opened at $173.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.