Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,587,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,570,192.16. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

