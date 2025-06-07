Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.