First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $280.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.35 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

