Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys Shares of 1,758 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

