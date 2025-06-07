Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

