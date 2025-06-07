1,121 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.6% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,564,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $267.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $273.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

