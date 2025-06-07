Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $119.48 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

