StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,049,000 after acquiring an additional 506,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

