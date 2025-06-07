Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

