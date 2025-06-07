Constitution Capital LLC Acquires 700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 4.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.93 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

