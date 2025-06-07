Congress Asset Management Co. Makes New $99.40 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,364,246 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,399,000. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

