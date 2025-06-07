Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $126.48 Average PT from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

