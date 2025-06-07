Verum Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average of $147.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $183.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

