Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.43.

Shares of CRWD opened at $468.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 918.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

