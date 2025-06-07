Verum Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $286.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.