Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after buying an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

