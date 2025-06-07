Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 756 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $87.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

