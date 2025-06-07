Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1%

MU opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

