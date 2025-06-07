Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC

Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.