Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

