Ehrlich Financial Group Has $819,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ehrlich Financial Group trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.