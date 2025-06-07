SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 142,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $74.70 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

