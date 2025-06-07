NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NKE opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

