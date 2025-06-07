Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SCHX opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

