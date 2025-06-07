Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,787 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in American Tower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $212.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.78. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

