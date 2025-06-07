Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

