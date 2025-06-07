Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 7.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.14.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

