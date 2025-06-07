Joule Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus set a $410.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

