PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.