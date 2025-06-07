GGM Financials LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GGM Financials LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of GGM Financials LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

